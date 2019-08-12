Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Shares Acquired by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MIC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.45. 14,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIC. Barclays lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

