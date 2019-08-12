Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLI. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.73 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.62.

Shares of NYSE:CLI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,373. Mack Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 49.47% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan R. Batkin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $47,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

