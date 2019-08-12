Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.32 Million

Analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will announce sales of $16.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $16.64 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $10.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $73.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities raised Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Luna Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ LUNA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. 364,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,303. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $158.07 million, a PE ratio of 137.50 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86.

In other news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 87,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $441,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,008,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,331.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,901. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,702 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 818.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

