LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.74. LSB Industries shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 1,352 shares.

LXU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 4.30.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.42. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $121.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.55 million. Research analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Roedel purchased 19,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $103,727.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Behrman purchased 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $99,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,713.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 460,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,657,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,971,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 91,432 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

