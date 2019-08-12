LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LPL Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of LPL Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.13 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.19.

NASDAQ LPLA traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.54. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In related news, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,229.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 794.9% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,254,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,099 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,589,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,326,000 after buying an additional 825,829 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 884.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,977,000 after buying an additional 464,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,780,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,887,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

