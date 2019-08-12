Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $10.66 Million Holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,872 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 61,610 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $109,133,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $32,842,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 126.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,207,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,497,000 after buying an additional 1,232,162 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $31,752,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 144.6% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,775,000 after buying an additional 857,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

FHB stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.74.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.31 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

