Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $10.18 Million Stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Symantec worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Symantec by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symantec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Symantec by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Symantec by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,424,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after acquiring an additional 916,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Symantec by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,414 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYMC traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.24. 4,235,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,236,770. Symantec Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Symantec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Symantec’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

SYMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Symantec from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cowen started coverage on Symantec in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $12,681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,502.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

