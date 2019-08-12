Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 368.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,224 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5,118.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.35.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $4,560,434.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,733,793.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,148. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $147.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.81. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

