Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 27,450 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 524.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,272,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $126,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,815 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $505,856,000 after purchasing an additional 456,445 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,410,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $224,456,000 after purchasing an additional 418,404 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,499,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,744,000 after purchasing an additional 379,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $7,527,020.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,994,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,287 shares of company stock worth $29,806,735 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.37. 31,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.82. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

