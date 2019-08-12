Loopring (LRC) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Loopring has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, IDAX and CoinExchange. Loopring has a total market cap of $35.85 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00265782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.62 or 0.01250263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020730 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,375,076,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 894,109,451 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, IDAX, Gate.io, Binance, DragonEX, Bittrex, Bithumb, OKEx, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Tokenomy, AirSwap, OTCBTC, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.