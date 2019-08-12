Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Santander raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of LOMA traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,075,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.22. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.22 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 47.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,382 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,920 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

