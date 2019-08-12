Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $376.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $379.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.