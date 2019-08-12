Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.32

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Davy Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

