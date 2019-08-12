Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) Receives $14.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on LTHM. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Livent to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nomura set a $9.00 target price on shares of Livent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on shares of Livent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of LTHM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,224,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83. Livent has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.85 million. Livent’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

