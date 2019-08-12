Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,880. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.98.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.