Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,177 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,465,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,947,000 after purchasing an additional 89,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,706,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,412,000 after purchasing an additional 282,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,513,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,389,000 after purchasing an additional 368,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.00. 85,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,667. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.