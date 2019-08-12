Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,074,000 after buying an additional 69,032 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nike by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 334,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,158,000 after acquiring an additional 260,995 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 24,958.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 106,075 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,049,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $88,351,000 after purchasing an additional 88,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Nike to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie set a $89.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.02.

NKE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.67. 1,820,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,832,102. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.65. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

