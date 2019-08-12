Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $927,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,720.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,184,000 after purchasing an additional 239,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.10. The company had a trading volume of 584,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,296,859. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.86.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.