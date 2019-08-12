Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 927 DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 143.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 144.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,768 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $92,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Lawrie purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.56 per share, with a total value of $495,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

DXC stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.95. 8,308,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $96.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This is an increase from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

