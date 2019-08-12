Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Acquires 41 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 0.5% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPY traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.09. 29,350,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,196,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.36. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.