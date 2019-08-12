Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,439 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,126,000 after buying an additional 3,527,187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,740,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,778,000 after purchasing an additional 621,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,745,000 after purchasing an additional 525,051 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,690,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,698,000 after purchasing an additional 350,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.71. The stock had a trading volume of 965,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,826. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $154.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

