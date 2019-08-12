LiteDoge (LDOGE) Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded up 96.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $262,131.00 and $3.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiteDoge alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,914.82 or 2.18631323 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00028097 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001008 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 15,300,090,580 coins. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiteDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.