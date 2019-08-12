LINA (LINA) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.00 Million

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One LINA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000828 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, LINA has traded 10% lower against the dollar. LINA has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and $1.36 million worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00264614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.79 or 0.01262219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020862 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00094480 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About LINA

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 265,030,682 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.review . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

