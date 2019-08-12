Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Down 24.4% in July

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Limbach from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Capital upgraded Limbach from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other Limbach news, insider 1347 Investors Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,104,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,244,790 in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Limbach by 438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Limbach by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 690.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 101,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,461. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Limbach has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. Limbach had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $133.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

