Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 73 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 202,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4,650.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 279,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.25. The company had a trading volume of 216,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,628,760. The stock has a market cap of $542.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

In other news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569 shares in the company, valued at $103,495.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total transaction of $9,670,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 597,833 shares of company stock worth $111,076,865. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

