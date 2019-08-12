LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT Set at $135.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) received a $135.00 price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,186. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $80.84 and a 1 year high of $129.37.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $517.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,950,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Indest sold 30,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $3,471,386.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,269 shares of company stock worth $5,314,613 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 22,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

