LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

LX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.60 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.99. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in LexinFintech by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

