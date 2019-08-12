LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,936 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,696 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.6% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $127,758.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $45.87. 6,062,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,156,780. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

