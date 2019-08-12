LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.05 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LTXB traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $78,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Almy sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $60,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

