Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,763 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,290,515.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,585,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $3,067,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,217,711. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.10. The stock had a trading volume of 32,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,241. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $164.25 and a 12-month high of $217.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

