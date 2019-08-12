Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $234,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 70.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 961,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,426,000 after acquiring an additional 72,096 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 23.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.11. 166,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,903,005. CSX Co. has a one year low of $58.47 and a one year high of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.56.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.13.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.