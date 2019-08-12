Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $916,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,224,000 after purchasing an additional 433,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,036,000 after purchasing an additional 473,831 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $54.00. 103,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Guggenheim upped their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.66.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

