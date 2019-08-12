LDR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises 2.6% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 284,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38,415 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 323.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 45,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $35.37. 256,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,913. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $36.77.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.55 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 46.31%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

