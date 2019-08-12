Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.46 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,301.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $53,969.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,622 shares in the company, valued at $590,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,681,863 shares of company stock worth $178,760,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Laureate Education by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the second quarter worth about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 53.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Laureate Education by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

