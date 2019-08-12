Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 894 ($11.68) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 755 ($9.87) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 941.73 ($12.31).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 771.80 ($10.08) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 829.01. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 764.90 ($9.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 942.60 ($12.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -2.86%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury acquired 3,000 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.60) per share, for a total transaction of £26,640 ($34,809.88). Also, insider Madeleine Cosgrave acquired 4,700 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 841 ($10.99) per share, with a total value of £39,527 ($51,649.03).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.