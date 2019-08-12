Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Holdings Raised by Resource America Inc.

Resource America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 465,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,941 shares during the period. Ladder Capital accounts for approximately 4.6% of Resource America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Resource America Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,123.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,328,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 210,632 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,014,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,648.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 523,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,399,158.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

LADR traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,206. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 62.27 and a current ratio of 62.27.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Ladder Capital’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

