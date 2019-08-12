Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 415,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Bank of America raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.23.

Shares of LH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.26. The company had a trading volume of 191,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,155. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $119.38 and a 52-week high of $182.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.14.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $81,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,491 shares of company stock worth $3,677,189 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.