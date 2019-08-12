La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Chardan Capital set a $20.00 price target on La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $8.79 on Thursday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $241.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.22.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.12). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.12% and a negative net margin of 891.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 63,657.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 901.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

