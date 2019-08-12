L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SCX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,153. L S Starrett has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCX. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L S Starrett by 0.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 357,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in L S Starrett during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in L S Starrett by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 304,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in L S Starrett by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in L S Starrett during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

