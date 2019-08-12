Kroger Co (KR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on September 1st

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Kroger has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kroger to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $23.32 on Monday. Kroger has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $37.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kroger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $281,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,340.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,243.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $955,450. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

