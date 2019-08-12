Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Set at $30.00 by UBS Group

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) has been assigned a $30.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KHC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. 14,639,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,328,313. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,093,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,004,000 after buying an additional 957,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,816,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after buying an additional 121,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,555,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,327,000 after purchasing an additional 241,985 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,504,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,754,000 after purchasing an additional 142,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

