Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given a $32.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) has been given a $32.00 target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KHC. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,566,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,329,071. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 94,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 103,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

