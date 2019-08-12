Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDSMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke DSM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ABN Amro cut Koninklijke DSM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Koninklijke DSM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.34. 37,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,518. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

