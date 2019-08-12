Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

ADRNY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.70 target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

OTCMKTS ADRNY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 92,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,086. Koninklijke Ahold has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.28.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

