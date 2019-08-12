Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Insider Achal Agarwal Sells 8,947 Shares

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,248,106.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,965,868.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.82. The company had a trading volume of 43,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.56. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $200,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 205,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 321,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Macquarie raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.81.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

