Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.37

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.37 and last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 3068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Kennametal from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $603.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $223,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Kennametal by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

