Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $6,151,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $5,628,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,498,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $5,495,000.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $5,484,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $5,658,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,764. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 51.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 29.9% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth $189,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 30.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

