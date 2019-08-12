Keeler Thomas Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after buying an additional 47,093 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 389,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,096,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,804,795. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

