Keeler Thomas Management LLC Raises Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 3.1% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,348,000 after buying an additional 31,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,400,000 after buying an additional 227,625 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,878 shares of company stock worth $11,313,386. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $148.64. The stock had a trading volume of 681,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,866. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $160.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

