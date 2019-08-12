Keeler Thomas Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.43. 118,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,860. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

